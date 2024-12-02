GiveCard is a platform created to help nonprofits and government agencies disburse and manage money. Its prepaid debit card platform and disbursement management infrastructure make it simple and efficient to launch, scale, and measure the impact of fund distribution initiatives, enabling instant delivery of funds to individuals with no bank account required.











Improved disbursements in the public sector

As the federal government accelerates efforts to modernise payments, such as through a recent executive order aimed at phasing out paper checks by September 30, 2025, agencies and nonprofits are working to deliver digital, audit-ready payment systems.

The partnership supports this transition, aiming to help the public sector become cashless and enabling secure ledger transfers at scale through prepaid debit cards and GiveCard-powered real-time bank transfers.

The platform includes high-limit virtual and physical prepaid debit cards, ACH/RTP/FedNow bank transfers, and a full-service cardholder support system, as well as a live interpreter network that operates in over 25 languages. Additionally, the platform features no-code dashboards, APIs, and customizable workflows so agencies can automate disbursement logic, like eligibility checks or attendance triggers, without building from scratch or hiring additional staff.

Visa supports GiveCard as the platform is simple and intuitive, and eliminates the cost, time, and complexity associated with fund disbursement. It was chosen for its ability to integrate into government disbursement systems to manage high-volume payments, offering an infrastructure designed to move funds into people’s accounts with minimal friction. This is key for underserved or unbanked individuals, as no SSN or ID is required. The system supports programmes like housing aid, disaster relief, and research initiatives, all while maintaining AML and BSA compliance.

The new collaboration will enable state and local governments, school districts, and nonprofits to rapidly implement and scale digital disbursement programs with Visa-backed prepaid cards and secure digital rails.