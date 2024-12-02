GitHub accounts hacked, ransomware demanded

The hackers declared they had downloaded each and every source code, which they saved on a server under their operation. What the hackers did, was to blackmail the account holders, mentioning that their code would appear online free for everyone, alternatively they would use it to meet their personal purpose.

Moreover, allegedly the hack has struck 392 or more separate GitHub repositories, while overwriting on them certain ransom note demanding BTC 0.1, which equals USD 558. They also ask for one e-mail making a confirmation when the payment is done. However, presumably, there hasnt been any ransom amount deposited into the hackers id, since the total balance shows BTC 0.0005. The company has advised their clients to use the 2F authentication systems in order to stay protected.