Ginger Payments expands to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

The company is already offering its services in the Benelux countries and in Scandinavia. Ginger is a payment platform for banks and financial institutions that aims to expand upon their customer service. The company offers a complete ecommerce payment solution with a flexible and modular platform that can also map the POS terminal, customer onboarding, and omnichannel billing.

Ginger's offering differentiates itself from existing platforms by being entirely cloud-based, offering simple APIs, and using a transparent PaaS model. According to a Ginger representative, the plan is now to successfully establish Ginger in the German-speaking area and thus follow the example of other European markets. Especially in the DACH region, there are many market competitors.











Ginger is a payments company trusted by banks and acquirers, with clients like EMS (a Fiserv & ABN AMRO company) and Rabobank. Ginger offers, among others, the tech component of a white-label PSP (payment solutions provider) making sure that banks can become PSPs themselves.





Ximedes takeover