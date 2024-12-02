Gimbal seeks to turn any BLE device into a beacon

The move aims to enable almost any device with BLE to act as a beacon, including ATMs, jukeboxes, access points, vending machines and others.

Gimbal’s proprietary firmware is capable of running on existing embedded platforms including Windows, Linux, Android and proprietary systems.

Via this solution, Gimbal is licensing the ability to both transmit and detect beacons. For internet-connected devices, Gimbal firmware provides the ability to manage these devices via Gimbal’s cloud service.