Gilt shoppers to pay online via Alipay

Chinas Alipay provides cross-border payment services to 2,000 international vendors in over 40 countries and regions across the world, supporting settlement of 14 different currencies. When Alipay users purchase products from overseas websites, Alipays system will automatically exchange the product prices into RMB and users can directly pay with their own currency.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the US, Gilt provides instant insider access to top designer labels. Its products cover apparel, jewelry, home supplies and travel products and its services have been expanded from America to over 100 countries and regions around the world. Gilt currently provides Chinese-language customer services and by cooperating with Alipay the company hopes to further penetrate the Chinese market.

