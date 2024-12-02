



The collaboration's goal is to extend PayDo's payment services throughout Canada by using Gigadat's vast experience and infrastructure in the fintech industry. Operating globally in 150 countries and across more than 28 industries, PayDo offers a range of personalised financial solutions for businesses and individuals. The platform features multicurrency IBANs, comprehensive merchant solutions, and robust mass payment options, all accessible through a single contract and dashbo

More about the announcement

Gigadat is well-known for its proficiency in improving online payment security and streamlining transaction processes.

Moreover, the strategic partnership with Gigadat will elevate the capabilities of both companies, providing their clients with more secure and efficient transaction options.

Businesses and individuals will benefit from contemporary financial tools tailored to meet various industry requirements effectively. These upgraded services will prioritise security, speed, and user convenience, in line with both companies' target of transforming the payment landscape.





About Gigadat

Gigadat stands out as the top online payment facilitator in Canada's digital industry. It offers nationally recognised payment solutions, enabling online businesses to reach all Canadian consumers through a secure payment gateway. This ensures the safety of both consumers and e-merchants.

Providing round-the-clock service nationwide, Gigadat leverages established banking networks to guarantee swift, secure, and dependable transfers and deposits. With user-friendly solutions and a clear API, Gigadat ensures quick and seamless integration for websites, apps, and platforms.