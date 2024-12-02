GiG to provide compliance screening tool to bet365

bet365 has become the latest tier one operator to sign with GiG’s proprietary self-service technology, according to the official press release.

GiG Comply scans tens of thousands of web pages for content and links, with the widest reach in the market, across multiple jurisdictions. bet365 can check for the presence or lack of notable terms, images and promotional links and whether age gated games or code red words are present next to a promotion. Besides this, the betting operator can ensure that brand mentions and keyword connotation are identified when not abating to terms and conditions.

GiG Comply’s findings are presented within a report, clearly displaying compliant and non-compliant findings. The report is easily shared, allowing bet365 to focus on rectifying promotions rather than locating them online.

Gaming Innovation Group is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry.