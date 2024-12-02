GiG receives ISO 27001 certificate on Core platform and data warehouse

This certificate covers development, infrastructure, network configuration, and associated product operations for gaming services hosted on the GiG Core platform. On top of this, the GiG team has also achieved a new accreditation for their data warehouse, which is used to transform their data into reports for customers and internal teams informing business-critical decisions.

Recently HooYu, an identity confirmation provider, has teamed up with GiG to help smooth KYC at all points of the customer lifecycle. Gaming Innovation Group is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.