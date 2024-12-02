GiG partners HooYu to boost KYC processes

GiG offers a range of technology and platform solutions to igaming operators as well as operating their own customer-facing sports, casino, and poker sites. The HooYu Identify platform will be deployed in a waterfall approach, following the results of identity database checks.

The HooYu customer journey uses customisable UI and UX tools to assist with ID document validation, facial biometrics, address proofing, and also enables customers to provide source of funds information where required.