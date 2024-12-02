Giesecke+Devrient increases stake in Netcetera





Following this announcement, Giesecke+Devrient is expected to expand its product portfolio in the region of digital payments and digital banking, as well as to plan further targeted investments in optimised digital technologies and solutions for the near future.







Germany-based security technology firm Giesecke+Devrient provides its clients and users with multiple solutions and products, such as debit card insurance, credit card insurance, mobile payments, instant issuance, as well as issuance API.

Netcetera was developed in order to design and operate a comprehensive suite of digital products and services, focused on financial platforms. It includes multiple solutions for web banking, financial advice, mobile banking, and digital wallets, as well as ecommerce and service offerings for commercial banks, financial institutions, merchants, or providers of financial tools. At the same time, Netcetera’s digital capabilities were aimed to optimally complement and supplement Giesecke+Devrient’s suite of products and its tool portfolio, across the financial platforms business.

As physical and digital payment experiences are currently increasingly converging, and the overall need and preference for simple financial transactions that offer full control over personal data is growing, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers, while also remaining compliant with the laws and requirements and the local industry.

As a company that provides payment cards and digital transactions, Giesecke+Devrient will continue to combine secure and efficient payment technologies and trustworthy software solutions. In addition, the company will offer its customers its comprehensive portfolio of capabilities in the financial platforms segment, with the aim to further develop as a provider of financial services in multiple international markets.

With digital banking and payments representing strategic target markets in which companies will continue to develop, acquisitions, investments, and partnerships play an important role in the growing and digitalisation processes. The investment in Netcetera will focus on G+D’s future plans and goals, as well as on the process of successfully implementing its growth strategy and digital transformation. At the same time, Netcetera will continue to focus on providing its clients with a scalable, secure, and optimised suite of solutions in the future.



