Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange obtains full licence

The licence as a provider of distributed ledger technology (DLT) is granted under Gibraltar’s Financial Services Regulations 2018 DLT framework, which makes the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) the first stock exchange to own a regulated blockchain exchange. Moreover, as Gibraltar’s DLT regulatory framework was introduced in January 2018, Gibraltar becomes the first jurisdiction to introduce regulations around DLT. Also, the licence is “Category 3”, which represents the highest category that can be awarded within the DLT regulatory framework.

GBX was publically launched in July 2018, with a soft launch just a month before, and it is a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange Group (GSX Group). The aim of the launch was to build a platform defined by stringent regulatory safeguards and effective risk-based controls, as well as to promote the sensible and sustainable development of the industry.