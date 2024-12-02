GIACT launches OFAC compliance solution to eliminate false positives

gOFAC Monitoring compares client-provided lists against regulatory and sanction screening lists, including international sources, Politically Exposed Persons, OFAC, and other relevant sources that are regularly updated to reflect the most current version from the sources.

The solution uses GIACTs existing proprietary matching logic to eliminate false positives and ensure potential matches are more accurate. gOFAC Monitoring also takes into account variations in name spelling and name order to identify potential name matches. When a potential match is detected, GIACT automatically notifies the business and provides all information available for analyst review in a purpose-built case management solution.

gOFAC Monitoring is offered through GIACTs EPIC Platform which is a set of enrolment, payment, identity, compliance and mobile solutions that safeguard the complete customer lifecycle.