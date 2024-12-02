GHL to enable BNPL by Grab for in-store purchases

GHL merchants can now offer Grab’s PayLater payment service through GHL’s terminals at checkout, allowing consumers to benefit from a flexible payment solution for all their in-store purchases, which will grow financial inclusion and improve customers’ overall lifestyle.





A growing programme

The company first announced the enablement of PayLater by Grab back in 2021 but the programme was only available for online merchants. Current GHL merchants encompass various sectors, including All IT Hypermarket, Thunder Match Technologies, Afterspring International, Astro GS Shop, and others. Through the expanded partnership with Grab Malaysia, an all-in-one platform focusing on deliveries, mobility, financial services, and more, merchants that use GHL’s terminals can no offer their shoppers more payment options when paying for their purchases in physical stores.

According to GHL Malaysia, in a post-pandemic time, clients’ needs and expectations transformed massively, so there is a strong need on the market to provide alternative and flexible payment methods to help them stay on top of their budgets. Grab’s PayLater Buy Now, Pay Later programme delivers this, helping customers gain more purchasing power, while also boosting sales for merchants.





Digital economy drives different customer profiles

The COVID-19 pandemic hit hard worldwide, with borders shutting down and leaving millions of people unemployed and thousands of SMEs ruined or shut down for good. Amidst the gradual recovery in consumer spending after the reopening of borders and travel bans lifted in 2021-2022, a flexible payment experience for customers is more prevalent than ever.

GHL and one of the most popular electronics retailer in the area, Senheng group , have enabled more than 100 Senheng and senQ outlets in Malaysia to accept instalment payments via Paylater by Grab, providing increased flexibility when it comes to shopping to a loyal customer base that exceeds 3.5 million.

In an increasingly digitalised society, the constant demand for consumer electronics is likely to keep on growing. By providing a range of payment options, including BNPL services for customers, Senheng will help support affordability through rising inflation and interest rates, while also boosting its in-house brand and the desire to become an omnichannel retailer.







