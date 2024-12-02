GHL Systems launches internet payment business in Malaysia

The internet payment business will enable online merchants from small, medium or large enterprises with an online presence to start accepting payments for their ecommerce transactions.

eGHL enables online stores or ecommerce websites to process online payment options including FPX, MasterCard, Visa, Malaysian banks’ internet banking payments, MCash, UnionPay and Alipay.

Some of the features of eGHL include PCI DSS compliance, omni-payment channel, fraud prevention system with fraud monitoring and a mobile shopping platform.

Banks that have larger customers that require customized solutions for their online services can also partner with eGHL to deliver a solution.

GHL Systems is a payment solutions provider that deploys payment infrastructure, services and technology. The portfolio of payment solutions include transaction routers and concentrators, terminal line encryption technologies, loyalty and online payment solutions, smartcard technologies, secure EDC and EMV networks and terminals to consulting services.