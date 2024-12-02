GHL Systems Berhad partners with AFS

Based on the information provided in the announcement, the strategic collaboration is set to bring AFS’ payments technology expertise to support GHL’s merchant payments processing.





GHL – AFS partnership details

AFS will provide GHL with Acquiring Platform as a Service, alongside value-added services of the likes of authorisation and clearing for in-store and ecommerce transactions, dispute management, fraud prevention, and data analytics.

Commenting on the announcement, Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer at AFS said they are looking forward to collaborating with GHL and combining their expertise to help merchants expand and better serve the payments sectors. The company’s entry into the Southeast Asian market marks a significant milestone for AFS and is consistent with its commitment to driving digital payments transformation across markets.











Having a common aim of furthering payments innovation, the companies will cooperate as AFS continues focusing on providing next-generation payment processing solutions that are dependable and secure and bring forth increased value to its clients.

Going forward, Thailand-based GHL merchants are set to leverage the AFS acquirer payments processing platform, which is believed to help result in increased efficiencies, enhanced security, and reliability, together with improved user experiences. Per the press release, being the preferred partner for banks, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes across the region, AFS has a strong record of proven expertise and experience related to digital payments technology solutions and innovation.

Adding on this, Sean Hesh, Executive Director & Group Chief Executive Officer at GHL Systems Berhad added that joining synergies with AFS will help serve to support and strengthen their payments ecosystem due to its digital payments tech and industry knowledge. The spokesperson believes that by leveraging AFS’ expertise they will be enabled to deliver next-level solutions set the improve the experience of GHL’s merchant customer base. Per their statement, the company is looking forward to the transformative impact brought forth by the collaboration, for the organisation and the satisfaction of merchants and consumers alike.





Arab Financial Services strategy and offering

Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and majority-owned by Bank ABS, AFS’ offering includes numerous end-to-end digital payment services and solutions, including debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, mobile wallets, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of value-added services. As a payments solutions provider trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centres in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE.