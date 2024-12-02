GHL partners with Mastercard





Following this announcement, customers and clients of GHL will be enabled to use Click to Pay in order to instantly access their preferred payment cards without the necessity to manually enter their transaction details at the moment of checkout.

In addition, 2,000 of GHL’s ecommerce traders will be given the possibility to access the benefits of Click to Pay without incurring any additional setup fees, or any merchant discount rate (MDR), as this feature is also expected to automatically activate for them. TGV Cinemas represents one of Malaysia’s cinema operators, and it will be one of the first key merchants to enable the Click to Pay solution of Mastercard. The process will take place by providing a simple and secure payment experience for customers who wish to buy movie tickets through their website.







More insights on the partnership

Click to Pay’s intelligent recognition was designed in order to facilitate a faster and more secure checkout experience, while also focusing on providing clients with instant access to their preferred cards on every device. This process is set to eliminate the need for clients to remember passwords as well.

At the same time, Mastercard’s Click to Pay service will drive higher conversion rates for traders, while also ensuring a secure payment tool for customers, as it mirrors the Chip and Pin technology, tailored for the world of ecommerce. The solution is available as a single integration across card networks that leverage the EMVco industry standard.

The service will also simplify online shopping by giving clients the possibility to use a single, secure, and efficient profile for all of their payment cards. This convenience is expected to be accessible across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs. In order to benefit from this feature, clients simply need to keep an eye on the Click to Pay icon in the process of making their online processes.

By adding Click to Pay to GHL’s ecommerce gateway solutions, the company will be allowed to provide a secure boost to traders' and merchants’ already existing payment services, without any further investigation.

According to the press release, revenue in ecommerce in the region of Malaysia is expected to reach USD 8.75, while also being set to show an annual growth rate of 13.26% up until 2027. GHL’s partnership with Mastercard aims to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its users, while also remaining compliant with the requirements of the industry.



