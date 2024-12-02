GHL partners with Alipay+





Following this announcement, GHL Systems Philippines is set to enable local businesses and companies to access cross-border digital payments from multiple Asian mobile wallets, through the use of Alipay+. This process will allow retail outlets powered by GHL to accept cross-border transactions, including from tourist arrivals to the Philippines, such as AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Kakao Pay (South Korea) and Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia).

Both GHL and Alipay+ will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. In addition, the partnership aims to improve the payment experience for travellers, while also offering them the possibility to benefit from a wide array of local businesses spanning from food and beverages, retail, hospitality, and attractions.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this strategic deal, travellers will be enabled to conveniently utililise their local mobile wallets in order to make payments in the region of the Philippines at multiple merchants. This process aims to offer a diverse range of transaction options beyond cash or other foreign-issued credit and debit cards.

Alipay+ customers visiting the Philippines will be given the opportunity to leverage their home e-wallets at retail outlets that are powered by GHL. The partnership will focus on improving the payment experience for clients, making it more convenient, secure, and efficient. In addition, the collaboration between Alipay+ and GHL will also allow merchants and businesses to build out cross-border customer engagement and digital marketing, with the aim of accelerating their overall development process.

The initiative represents an important step in the shared commitment to optimising the digital payment landscape in the region of the Philippines. Besides offering local businesses the possibility to tap into a broader customer base, the companies aim to reinforce their strategy of providing secure and optimised solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both merchants and users. As tourists return to visit the country, the partnership is expected to provide local traders with the opportunity to benefit from tourism growth and engage with several new users around the world easily and securely.



