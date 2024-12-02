GHL offers Alipay+ to thousands of merchants in Thailand

These include AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia) and Alipay (Chinese mainland). In essence, this new integration will allow travellers visiting Thailand to pay with their home e-wallets at over 5,000 retail outlets powered by GHL. This achievement was made possible through a partnership with Alipay+, which is a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions operated by the Ant Group.

Some of the local businesses that stand to benefit from this integration operate in various segments of the tourism industry, including retail, hospitality, and attractions. According to the official press release, the government of Thailand revealed that it achieved its target for tourist arrivals with 6.15 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023. Travellers returning to Thailand are used to the seamless payment experience provided by mobile wallets, which has influenced their expectations.

By expanding the integration of Alipay+, GHL wants to make sure that travellers will have no lack of retail and entertainment options in Thailand and will be able to utilise their own local mobile wallets at popular shopping destinations in Cha-am, Khao-Yai, Pattaya, Ayutthaya, Phuket and Krabi.

In the official press release, GHL representatives talked about their long-term partnership with Alipay and how this newest integration aims to offer more value to the Thai tourism industry. They also mentioned Thailand's vision to create a cashless economy, fostering financial inclusivity and driving economic growth.

What else has GHL been up to?

GHL is an ASEAN payment solutions provider that operates in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. According to GHL, the company is a leading payment acquirer in the ASEAN region for over 100 global and regional payment schemes and channels, processing over RM 1.5 billion in payment transactions per month.

In April 2023, GHL Systems has chosen MyDebit Secure CNP (Card-Not-Present) from Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) for safer online payments. Following this move, GHL became one of the latest PayNet ecosystem participants to offer a more secure and safer online card-not-present payment solution in Malaysia.

GHL’s officials talked about the rapid expansion of the ecommerce industry and mentioned a growing need for merchants to access reliable payment solutions that can protect their businesses and their customers. With MyDebit Secure CNP, merchants can offer their customers a more secure and convenient way to pay online without compromising their shopping experience.