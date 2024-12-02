GHL introduces digital receipts for a greener shopping experience





Following this announcement, customers will be enabled to instantly access digital receipts by scanning a QR code on the terminal screen with their smartphones. This process is expected to eliminate paper records and to ensure overall swift access to transaction details.

By adopting digital receipts, businesses and companies will be enabled to actively contribute to the procedure of reducing their carbon footprint, as well as incorporating sustainability practices into their portfolio for an overall greener future of the shopping experience.







More information on the press release

Malaysia-based payment service company GHL Systems Berhad (GHL) provides its customers and clients with the possibility to access extensive and secure payment options, both online and offline. The company will provide the new digital receipts in order to optimise the overall payment landscape and to give merchants the opportunity to offer their customers an improved and greener shopping and purchasing experience. The new product is aimed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its users in an ever-changing market, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the local industry.

The digital receipt initiative is expected to be rolled out gradually to traders and merchants as a collective effort to reduce the environmental impact of traditional paper receipt practices. At the same time, the launch will emphatise the overall importance of industry-wide collaboration for a sustainable and secure future.

GHL’s digital receipt service will focus on optimising efficiency, convenience, and sustainability for both customers and businesses alike. Clients, upon completion of a payment transaction, will be enabled to instantly access digital receipts by scanning the QR code on the terminal screen, without the need to key in any additional data. Digital receipts will provide a more organised and easily accessible system for clients to access. In addition, through the use of GHL’s merchant portal, businesses will be allowed to view and download their transaction receipts and reports instantly.

The launch is also aligned with the Government’s efforts and strategy to advance and accelerate the digitalisation in the country, as well as to develop cashless payment to a paperless journey for merchants and customers alike.

The digital receipt initiative is expected to roll out gradually, as it is already currently available on selected smart point-of-sale (POS) terminals.



