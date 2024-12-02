GhIPSS to introduce online payment gateway for Ghana

This will make it possible for holders of domestic Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to make payments online. With the internet payment gateway going live, airlines, restaurants, hotels and various other shops can offer their services and products and receive payments online.

The planned launch of the gh-link e-Commerce is in line with the mandate of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), to migrate Ghana to a cash-lite or cashless economy, where various electronic payment options including mobile phones will be dominantly used instead of the heavy reliance on cash.

Both the gh-link e-Commerce and GhIPSS Instant Pay are services that banks pushed for when GhIPSS held an interaction session with bankers to determine the kind of electronic payment products that will enhance their operations.