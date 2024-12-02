Ghana Post to launch e-shopping features for its customers

Via the release, customers will be able to shop products online, besides using the company’s services, modernghana.com reports.

Anthony Avorkliya, the Ashanti Regional Head of the company, said shoppers everywhere could buy items which would be delivered at their doorstep.

Other services the company provides are cash post (domestic), money transfer, e-vouchers, scratch cards, educational envelopes for students looking for admission into various institutions and online application system for students. Clients could also transact business with the Registrar General Department through the use of its services.