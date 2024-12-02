Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System to release ecommerce payment solution

According to Business Ghana, GhIPSS stated that the processes are almost complete for this service to go live. GhIPSS was engaging with airlines, state institutions, and players in the ecommerce industry to ensure that online payment using the bank cards became common in the country.

The online publication mentions major state enterprises and institutions such as Electricity of Company of Ghana, Ghana Water Company, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Registrar General among others that are allegedly interested to receive payments online. This would help the public to pay taxes, fees, and bills online using their bank cards.