Ghana government online payment services project goes live

The project forms part of the e-Government initiatives under the e-Ghana project and it is being implemented by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to support operations of government services online.

Under the project, a portal infrastructure has been deployed to provide a platform for online submission of application of services through the use of e-Forms, an e-payment interface for payment of the services, postal and delivery services and application security for various government agencies.

Presently, the online payment types available on the platform include; Visa Card, MasterCard, e-Transact Card, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, Payall and Bank Transfer.

Also available are the postal and courier services operating on the platform such as Ghana Post, Express Mail Service (EMS) and DHL.