Ghana: digital payment companies request no tax increase to maintain growth

They postulate that any such move will impede the growth of Ghana’s ecommerce platforms, citifmonline.com reports. The call was made by the players at 2015 Ghana ecommerce expo on the theme, “Unleashing Ghana’s online potential”, the source cites.

Paul Asino, Event Director of OML Africa, organizers of the conference, described the current legislation on ecommerce as out of date and called for their amendment to meet dynamic needs of businesses, the source cites.

Meanwhile, OML Africa says it will continue its concerted efforts in creating a big platform and enhancing values to all businesses and entrepreneurs who will take advantage of the many advantages of trading online.

It said, “With over 50 million business professionals on Linkedin, 500, 000 Ghanaian-generated tweets daily and over 500 million Facebook users, there is no doubt that any businesses which does not have a strategy of reaching out to this large mass of potential customers, is doomed to fail.”, the source cites.