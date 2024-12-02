Gett UK selects SafeCharge for UK payments processing

As part of the agreement, SafeCharge will ensure that Gett UK reaches optimal transaction approval rates and recovery for failed transactions when technical glitches occur or if there are insufficient funds on a customer’s card.

The partnership further expands the payment company’s business in the travel sector. The announcement follows SafeCharge’s partnership with Blue Panorama, an Italian airline fully owned by the Uvet Group.

SafeCharge’s payments services cover the entire payment processing chain. Transactions are handled on its platform from the capture of payment information right up until they have been approved by the customer’s bank. In addition, the company enables smart logic such as Partial Approvals to collect the maximum amount of funds available on a user’s card if the total amount cannot be collected upfront.

