



Following this announcement, the payment solution is expected to enable merchants operating in these countries to have access to Getnet’s payment services through one direct and secure integration.

In addition, the company is expected to continue focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Getnet SEP launch

Throughout this product release, Getnet SEP aims to simplify the integration of payment solutions, including sales, refunds, anti-fraud, subscriptions, tokenisation, and more. At the same time, with this simplified integration procedure, clients will be given the possibility to reduce the complexity and overall technical challenges that are usually associated with integrating and maintaining multiple payment methods and providers.

In addition, Getnet SEP is expected to deliver users a scalable and flexible service that has the capability to adapt to changing business needs, as well as accommodate future payment development and digitalisation in the region. Businesses will be enabled to easily add or switch payment providers, expand into new markets, as well as adopt emerging payment technologies. The launch represents an important step into Getnet’s strategy of providing speed and safety to its customers and partners, as well as accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape.

According to the official press release, customers in Getnet Brazil using `Plataforma Digital` and in Getnet Argentina already have access to Getnet SEP. Furthermore, merchants and businesses in Chile and Mexico will have access to Getnet SEP in the following weeks.



