Getir secures USD 768 mln Series E funding

Originally from Turkey, Getir has expanded its service across Europe and the US. Unlike traditional grocery delivery services, it lets people order groceries without having to pick a delivery slot. As soon as they send the order, the company starts working on it, and an employee on a bike or moped scooter delivers it when it’s ready.

Behind the scenes, Getir has built networks of micro-fulfilment centres in dozens of urban areas. Those dark stores are operated by Getir and also controls and owns the inventory of products. The company has managed to attract 40 million app downloads across nine countries. Overall, it manages 1,100 dark stores.

The delivery service is most expanded in Turkey, currently operating in 81 cities. The company covers 48 cities for all other markets in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, and the US. It competes with Gopuff, Flink, Gorillas, Zapp, Cajoo, and more. The startup also aims to make more consolidation moves down the road.







