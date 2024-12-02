Getir ends its operations in Italy, Spain, and Portugal

Getir has explained that the withdrawal from these three European countries (Italy, Spain, and Portugal) will enable them to centre their remaining financial resources on markets with opportunities for profitability and sustainable growth. The company has stated that operations will continue in the UK, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey, as these markets are responsible for generating 96% of the company’s revenues.
Getir’s growth during the COVID-19 pandemic
Delivery services seeing a post-pandemic crash
However, as cities and countries slowly started to loosen their restrictions, customers also started going back to their normal routines. This meant that they abandoned delivery apps and continued with in-person shopping.
In May 2022, Gorillas (before being acquired by Getir) announced its exit from Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands as well as laid off about half of its staff, stating that they would be focusing on building a profitable business.
As 2022 was coming to an end, only three major players were left in Europe's speedy food delivery sector
: Turkey-based Getir, Germany-based Flink, and US-based Gopuff. To this day, all of these players are still facing the challenges of laying off riders and closing warehouses. Another challenge presents itself as their main consumer base is now continuously opting for savings over convenience. The need for these services is dropping well into 2023 and these companies grapple for a way to remain on top.