Getin Bank, OT launch HCE-based m-wallet in Poland

Relying on OT’s solution, Getin Bank performed a first transaction compliant with Visa specifications for HCE at the end of December 2014. The solution provided by OT will be available to all Getin Bank customers at the end of Q1 2015.

Using NFC-compliant smartphones based on Android 4.4 or upper operation system versions, customers of Getin will be able to perform contactless payments, regardless of their mobile operator. To use the payment solution, customers need to install the Getin Bank HCE mobile wallet and register their Visa mobile card in it. To make a transaction, they will log in to Getin Bank’s application and tap their mobile phone on a contactless payment terminal.Transactions up to PLN 50 (EUR 12) will not require confirmation with a PIN. The application will also allow them to check the history of performed transactions and manage their payment cards.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.