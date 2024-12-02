Germanys Varengold Bank launches operations in Bulgaria

There is a large number of tech companies in Bulgaria, a lot of them with a solid growth potential, which, combined with the growth of the Bulgarian economy, makes the country suitable for being a major hub for the banks expansion in Southeast Europe (SEE).

Varengold Bank specialises in Marketplace Banking, which includes financing non-banking institutions providing fintech solutions.

According to data from Bulgarias commercial register, Varengold Bank has set up its branch in Sofia in May 2018.