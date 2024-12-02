Germany: Worldline launches m-payment terminal YOXIMO

With this solution, Worldline delivers payment terminals and accessories for a range of clients - shop-based and mobile retailers, attended and unattended petrol stations, and financial institutions.

The YOXIMO terminal, like its predecessor XENTISSIMO, provides a retractable privacy shield. Only when opened it grants access to the smart card and magnetic stripe reader.

The terminal has a colour display, which contains a contactless reader with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. YOXIMO is available with the wireless communication components WiFi / Bluetooth, 2G and 3G, and depending on the specific topic can be used for mobile applications.

The mobile terminal has been approved by the German Credit Committee (DK).

In recent news, Worldline and customweb, a provider of payment plugins for ecommerce solutions, have engaged in a partnership that will connect Sips, Worldline’s e-payment solution, with open-source ecommerce solutions.