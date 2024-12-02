Germany: residents credit card info may be put at risk after data breach

On 9 January, Gemini Advisory notified Hanover County that the credit card information of those who made online payments through Hanovers Central Square Click2Gov system had been compromised. As per the group, which is specialised in detecting cyber threats online, unauthorised individuals were able to take Hanover residents credit card information to use for transactions.

The German county believes the information that could be at risk entered from 1 August 2018 to 9 January 2019, and it includes names, credit card numbers, and expiration dates. Moreover, Hanover announced it will no longer use the compromised Click2Gov server, and will conduct a full analysis. They also added that a new server and version of the Click2Gov software, which does not contain the vulnerability that was used to obtain the credit card information, have already been completed.