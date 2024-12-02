Germany: Rakuten partners Computop Paygate to expand online payments offer

Computop’s Paygate platform has initially been rolled out in Germany and Austria, with other European countries and international markets to follow.

The partnership meets the requirements of Rakuten’s global expansion agenda, which is to implement a solution to upgrade its payment portfolio. Moreover, Computop Paygate provides integration of local and international payment methods, such as settlement of payments, and includes fraud prevention mechanisms.

Among other payment methods, there are credit and debit cards, wallets (online money transfers) and other alternative payment methods. The mix of payment methods enables customers to select their payment preference, which vary in different domestic markets.

Computop Paygate is a PCI DSS certified payment platform that provides multichannel service providers and retailers with payment solutions and fraud prevention for international markets. Computop Paygate allows retailers access to over 60 payment methods including all relevant local and international payment options for e-commerce, MOTO, mobile payment and POS solutions, and seamless payment processing.

Rakuten Deutschland is a German shopping portal and provider of online shop solutions with a diverse and ever-expanding range of products. Visitors to www.rakuten.de currently have a choice of approximately 20 million products from more than 7,000 sellers across Germany. Rakuten’s offering includes payment handling, customer communication during the order process, continuous updating of sellers’ terms and conditions, and responsibility for the risk of non-payment.