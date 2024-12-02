Germany: Protonet advocates personal data API regulation

The online ‘Free Your Data‘ campaign started out as a marketing idea for Protonet to make the abstract notion of ‘personal data’ more tangible but outgrew as the concept of lobbying for a new law led it to discussions with politicians and data activists and the campaign to gain wider support. The campaign is calling for an API for users to have real-time access to their personal data once a company has more than 1 million recurring users.

Backers of Free Your Data now include several German politicians and online activists (including MPs Konstantin von Notz, Lars Klingbeil and Jimmy Schulz). Various third party businesses have also extended support by providing services at below their normal business rate. Protonet is funding the first phase of the campaign and its in the process of spinning out as a separate not-for-profit organization with the single aim of lobbying for a new data access law which is called the European Data Sovereignty Act.