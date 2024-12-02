Germany prepares for PEPPOL adoption in e-procurement processes

This platform called ZRE (Zentrale Rechnungseingangsplattform des Bundes) will act as intermediary between suppliers from public administrations and central public entities. Also, three federal states have already announced that they will be using this system.

Following Directive 2014/55/EU, the German National IT Planning Council has decided to implement the PEPPOL UBL standard for e-invoices exchanged with the public authorities in the country. However, the German format XRechnung will still be used in public procurement, as public authorities will still have to be able to receive and process invoices in this format. As for national authorities, they can accept other formats next to XRechnung .

Connection with this platform will be made via WebServices or via the PEPPOL infrastructure. The Coordination Office for IT Standards (KoSIT) has become German PEPPOL Authority, to expand the use of the PEPPOL network. KoSIT is the 10th PEPPOL Authority in the EU.