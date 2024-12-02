Germany: No PIN purchases support contactless payments - study

A recent study published by TSYS Media Relations regarding digital payments in Germany unveils the benefits consumers associate with contactless cards. The basic advantages of contactless are widely recognised: no PIN is needed (87%), ease of use (83%) and its speed at checkout (75%). However, 58% of respondents perceived a risk that personal information can be stolen during contactless usage, and only 24% believed contactless cards to be secure.

Regarding mobile payments 16% of German survey respondents have used mobile payments, with the Hyper Digitals having the highest percentage of usage (37%), followed by the Accomplished and Emerging categories with 16 and 3 percent respectively.

After receiving more information on the benefits of tokenisation, 28% of respondents, who did not use mobile payments, indicated that they would be “Somewhat Likely” or “Very Likely” to utilise them. On the other hand, and more importantly, 41% of respondents would still be reluctant to use mobile payments.

When questioned how often do they make a payment to another person using a P2P mobile or online application, 43% of respondents reported that they were not aware of this method. The remaining 57% of respondents said they knew of P2P payments, with 9% claiming to have used it at least monthly.