Germany: ecommerce reaches EUR 58.46 bln in 2017

At least every eighth of a euro is spent in the retail sector from ecommerce sales.

According to the German Association of eCommerce and Mail Order (BEHV), companies with several distribution channels increased their online and mail-order sales by at least 21% or EUR 20.1 billion, which is almost EUR 3.5 million more than in 2016. Online marketplaces also saw an increase in sales of 4.4% to EUR 27.9.

Further analysis of BEHV shows that at least 60% of ecommerce sales came from orders in communities with less than 50,000 population. Sales grew by 17% in 2017 in these locations.

The study used the Hanseatic city of Hamburg as an example of how parcel deliveries from mail and online order business only resulted in a very small part of the daily delivery traffic.

The daily traffic load is more influenced by the B2B delivery traffic from catering and stationary retail. Behv expects even more exponential growth for ecommerce this year at around 9.4% or EUR 63.9 billion.

The result of the 2017 analysis indicates that the ecommerce industry represented by Behv shows a significant growth of 8.8% and an increase in profit. The EUR sales volume of at least EUR 62.15 billion is expected from private customers.