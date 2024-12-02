Germany: DPD releases cross-border ecommerce delivery solution

The new service, DPD Direct, is set to handle the paperwork faced by online retailers selling to consumers in other countries. DPD claims the service deals with all applicable import and customs regulations, provide specialist B2C delivery and returns solution.

The new service is already operational and is being provided through partnership with UK-based cross-border shipping business wnDirect, which has been majority-owned by DPD parent GeoPost since May 2014.

Through DPD Direct, German e-tailers will be able to ship to the major markets of US, China, India and Brazil, as well as smaller markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Australia.

The service will require just the parcel itself and necessary electronic data from the retailer, including customs clearance, processing of charges and compliance with country-specific regulations.

wnDirect, which is 57%-owned by La Poste subsidiary GeoPost, has been working with DPD UK since February 2013 to provide the DPD Direct cross-border service for UK e-tailers.

