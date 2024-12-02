Germans want more control for their online orders

Specifically, 88% consider to be important comprehensive and transparent information during the order process but also after the purchase is completed, according to a survey conducted by DHL, ecommercenews.eu reports.

A shipping confirmation alone is not enough as Germans consumers also want to get information about their package during transport. 99% of the participants in the DHL survey think they are being well informed about the delivery and have received information via email.

The method of having the package sent to the customers door is for 77% of respondents the preferred option. Half of the customers who aren’t home when the package arrives, agree their neighbours to accept it for them. Also popular is delivery to one of the 3.000 DHL Packstationen in Germany. For 14% of consumers this is even their number one option for delivery.

For many customers, even more important than an alternate delivery location, is a more accurate determination of the delivery time: 78% would choose an exact time when they get offered this option in the online shop they are visiting. The most preferred delivery time to be in the evening between 18:00 and 20:00 and between 19:00 and 21:00.