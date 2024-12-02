German retail chain offers Alipay payments with Wirecard

This means that Chinese tourists can shortly use their familiar Alipay App to pay at all of the merchant’s checkouts and online shops. In order to do this, Wirecard has integrated Alipay Barcode Payment into Rossmann’s till system and will assume the processing for these payments.

In future, mobile Alipay Barcode Payment will be available at over 2,000 Rossmann branches in Germany. Additionally, the new Alipay payment method will now also supplement the payment choices in the online shop at www.rossmann.de. This means that Rossmann is the first major German merchant to tap into the booming Chinese tourism market.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.