Circula is software-as-a-service fintech based in Berlin and is now giving Spanish companies access to their software platform for expenses, travel expenses, and employee benefits. The Circula software is optimised for embedding in existing financial and payroll processes as well as tech stacks.

As part of its internationalisation strategy, Circula now also serves Spain and the Netherlands in addition to the German market. In total, the company was able to collect more than EUR 20 million from investors such as ALSTIN Capital, Peak, Storm Ventures, Capnamic, Main Incubator, WENVEST, Finparx and HW Capital.

The fintech aims to offer companies and their employees an app for all aspects of employee expenses. The offer consists of expense management, employee benefits, and a company credit card. In Germany, over 100,000 employees are already using the Circula app. The more than 1200 international customers include companies such as Urban Sports Club, Securitas, and ABOUT YOU.









