German ecommerce is expected to reach EUR 42.8 bln in 2014

In 2013, the share of online sales in the total retail industry was 8.4%, but according to the market research agency IFH findings, this share will be 9.4% in 2014.

There is an expected growth rate of 13% in 2014, while the ecommerce industry grew by 14% in 2013.

Hans Jürgen Heinick, senior consultant at IFH Cologne, estimates that ecommerce may have a 15% market share of the total retail industry by 2020.