German ecommerce expected to reach EUR 66.9 bln in 2016 – report

In 2015, German ecommerce turnover reached EUR 59.7 billion, a 13.3% increase compared with 2014. In 2016, the growth is expected to be 12%, with revenues estimated to hit EUR 66.9 billion, ecommercenews.eu reports. These are the findings of a new report issued by The Ecommerce Foundation, which in part bases its prediction on data provided by BEVH, the source cites.

The German ecommerce growth is driven by the logistical development in the country. Kai Schotten from Asendia Germany said: “Some ecommerce companies are piloting same-day delivery in Germany, underlining the trend of more rapid delivery times. However, I think this is more about companies trying to differentiate themselves from the competition than a service that consumers are requesting. In the future, demand for services such as click-and-collect and pre-booked time slot delivery will grow.”