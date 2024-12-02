German challenger bank Kontist secures series A investment

The round was led by Haufe Group, one of Germany’s providers of digital workplace solutions and services with participation from existing investor Danish company builder, Founders.

Founded in 2015, Kontist describes itself as a mobile business bank that focuses on automation and simplifies the tax payment for freelancers by automatically calculating and setting aside proportionate income tax and value-added tax on revenues so customers don’t get caught out.

Kontist reported it will use the investment to further develop its core product. The size of the investment has not been disclosed.