German Bevh, BVOH partner to represent ecommerce interests more effectively

The cooperation is intended to broaden the network and to make the members’ potential for innovation as well as the competences in the respective areas of the associations more accessible, ecommercenews.eu reports.

Bevh and BVOH want to coordinate their press activities and public relations with each other, cooperate with regards to market data as well as work together in other fields.

The two associations agreed the cooperation will take place with the respective identity of Bevh and BVOH and both associations will preserve and respect their different focuses in addition to the common priorities, such as sales restrictions, data protection regulations, ElektroG, PSD2 or geoblocking.