Geoswift, Western Union include Tenpay to provide tuition payments for overseas students

The portal provides tuition payment options for overseas Chinese students and families to approximately 400 universities and higher education institutions across 9 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. From abroad, students have the option to make payments through bank transfer, UnionPay card or via their Tenpay account in the Chinese yuan (CNY).

Tenpay, a third-party online payment platform in China, offers online payment services to users by connecting them to a range of payment options, from travel and shopping to credit card and utility bill payments.

According to UNESCO Institute of Statistics (UIS), China is the top country of origin for overseas students, with 712,157 tertiary-level students studying abroad. The US, Japan, and Canada are some of the leading destinations for Chinese students going abroad.