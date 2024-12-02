Geoswift, UnionPay and Western Union offer tuition payments

As per the agreement, UnionPay will pay for medical insurance coverage for eligible students that process tuition payments through their payment network.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that roughly 460,000 Chinese students studied abroad in 2014. Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education (IIE) estimates 60% of those students attended universities in the US. As these numbers rise, so does the number of Chinese students without health care benefits while in the country.

Geoswift is a payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company is comprised by payment technology experts and by combining this deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy, Geoswift provides clients with customized one-stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business.