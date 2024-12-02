Geoswift rolls out GeoRemit to streamline P2P money transfers in China

Chinas complex regulatory framework and stringent laws governing the movement of money make it challenging for consumers looking to transact into China. With GeoRemit, the anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring for transactions and fraud control measures provide added layer of security for online transactions.

For payments made in China, GeoRemit ensures that all transactions on its platform comply with the requirements from the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC).

Geoswift’s payment technology is aimed at connecting China and the rest of the world. The company provides clients with customised cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America, and a long-term partner of other financial institutions. It also operates numbers of currency exchange stores throughout China.