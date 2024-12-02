Geoswift and HomeSend join forces to bring cross-border money transfer to China

China is the second-largest payment receiving country in the world. The World Bank estimates that in 2014 more than USD 64 billion was sent home to China by migrants living outside the country. Geoswift’s coverage in China will enable HomeSend clients and hub members the ability to send funds to China, with transactions settled to cards as well as bank accounts in Mainland China. Geoswift offers settlements, reaching the majority of the consumer and business accounts in China.

HomeSend enables the interconnection of an extensive range of payment services, allowing consumers to transfer funds directly using a mobile money account, payment card, bank account or cash at participating locations. Money can be sent from anywhere in the world by HomeSend’s partners. HomeSend is an option for individuals working away from home to remit funds home to family and friends.