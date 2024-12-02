Georgia plans launching ecommerce platform

According to Economy Minister, the new platform will allow local small and medium businesses to order or sell products and services in Georgia and abroad.

Georgian Post will be in charge of the delivery of orders to streamline the process.

The Economy Minister said that a new law on ecommerce will come into effect in 2018, which will better protect consumers rights and personal data.

The adoption of the EU ecommerce Directive is part of the Georgian government’s commitment under the Association Agreement.

The Law on ecommerce will regulate the rights and obligations of intermediary service providers in the ecommerce process, as well as protect consumers by making information services more transparent and standardized.